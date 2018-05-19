One change as Lincs CCC ready for action

Lincolnshire CCC will face Northumberland at Bracebridge Heath CC on Sunday in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy.

This is a competition in which Lincolnshire reached the final in 2017 and, having received a bye in the preliminary round, a place in the quarter-finals is guaranteed for the winners of this match.

Lincolnshire will make one change to the squad which faced Northumberland in the T20 competition at Jesmond recently.

Harry Warwick (Grimsby Town) will replace the injured Danny Cliffe (Scunthorpe Town).

Warwick has been in good batting form in the early season.

He made a century in the Lincolnshire ECB League and 90 in the Winkworth Cup.

The former Durham, Gloucestershire and England batsman/wicketkeeper Phil Mustard is likely to feature again for the Northumberland side.

Action begins at 11am.

The Lincolnshire squad is: C. Wilson (captain and wicketkeeper), M. Carter, R. Dixon, D. Freeman, L. Kimber, C. Louth, M. Newbold, J. Potticary, B. Shafayat, H. Stow, H. Warwick, and A. Willerton.