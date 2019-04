In the National Championships at Nottingham, Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Kathryn Rockall and Adam Hodgson met a Somerset side in the county under 18 two rink triples.

The Boston duo were beaten 39-22.

The ladies’s side had no joy in their Yetton Plate final, losing 78-63 overall.

Boston had one winning rink, Kathryn Rockall, Pauline Richardson, Sue Simpson Shaw and Jean Cammack.