Nine teams of three ladies took on the shambles, a stableford format at Boston Golf Club.

All players teed off with the best drive being chosen.

From there, each player plays their own ball with two scoring on each hole.

The winning team were Yvonne Shaffarczyk, Pat Couture, and Pam Bett, coming in with 90 points.

The runners-up were Jane Marriott, Lynn Worthington and Jacquie Short with 82 points. and third place went to Jean Markham, Anita Pritchard and Isabel Pikett with 75 points.