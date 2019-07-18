A mixed success

Boston Golf Club held their Open Mixed Am-Am with 16 teams of four from around the county entering.

The format saw two pairs compete with one lady and one gent scoring on each hole.

The winning team were Boston’s Martin and Yvonne Shaffarczyk with Gary Frost and Katie Price, scoring 87 points.

Runners-up were James Black, Jenny Geeson, Russ Delahoy and Janet Read (Boston) with 82 points.

In third were Pat West, Alex West, Sally West and Jim West (Spalding) with 78 points. Ann and David Hodgson with Peter Pearson and Val Chapman finished fourth on 77 points.

Last Wednesday the Boston Ladies played the Ping Qualifier Fourball betterball, with the winning couple hopefully getting enough points to go to Gainsborough for the finals in September.

The winning pair were Lynn Worthington with Janet Read coming in with 40 points while runners-up were Pam Hyde and Jean Markham with 37 points.