A photo finish sees Mickie take victory

Mickie Simpson raced to victory by the narrowest of margins as he competed at a grasstrack meeting in Peterborough this weekend.

Newly-crowned inters champion Cameron Taylor and six others were to be his opponents.

Mickie, from Wrangle, won his first two heats before Cameron got the better of him in race three, meaning the meeting would be won by whichever of the two won the final race.

Mickie altered his gearing and setup in a hope of gaining a little more top-end speed, which seem to work as he gated his best for a while to lead into the first corner.

But he went wide and allowed Cameron and Kai Ward through before regaining the lead.

He switched first place with Cameron twice more, retaking the lead on the final turn to be given the photo finish win.