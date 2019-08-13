A piece of cake for Community team

Boston Community Runners took on two events over the weekend.

Friday evening saw the Scredington 10k - better known as the Cake Run due to the treats on offer at the finish line - hosted by Sleaford Striders.

Dan Clarke. XDc_JpytJNlMvOKOEwaJ

Emma Cook and Beth Lines accompanied their children around the village course in the 3k event.

Fourteen club runners lined up for the 10k country lane race.

The course had a few long gradual inclines and was a good test for those more used to the flat roads around Boston.

First club runner back was Dan Clark, finishing in 39.44.

Kerry and Steve at the Cake Run. 9fYOMYkGM9jyKyzCLQ_Q

He was followed by Kelvin Clements in 42.51.

John Burton crossed the line in 44.04, taking his week’s tally to 79.5 miles.

Andy Butler had another strong run, finishing in 47.40.

He completed the course ahead of clubmates Karen Hindle 53.58, Kimberley Pittam 54.16, Katie Cooper 56.23, Jayne Clements 58.13, Lesley Buswell 58.48 PB, Sarah Clarke 58.56, Dianne Houghton 59.01, Claire Tunnard 1:07.10, Kerry McCrainor 1:10.04 and Steve Langford 1:10.05.

Martin, Debs and Sam at Newark. 8jWIfVEPaiFiohId9LQG

The Newark Half Marathon was held on Sunday.

Trevor Byng ran a super race and finished in 1:35.55, followed by Martin Tebbs, thrilled to be just seconds off a sub-100-minute time as he crossed the line in 1:40.10.

Megan Jones had a great run and finished in 1:52.19 just ahead of Karen Hindle, fresh from her run Friday evening event, crossing the line in 1:56.43.

Debbie Petley was the next club runner back, putting in a solid performance.