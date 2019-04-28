A sporting Leg-up for athletes

There have been three recipients of this year’s Leg-Up Club sports bursary.

Gymnast Vienna-Mae Ford, boxer Angelica Finch and golfer Archie Qualtrough each received a share of the £2,400 pot.

Angelica Finch. P_XMahJfkWjMAhW0Irzj

Vienna-Mae discovered gymnastics on YouTube and after beginning to teach herself, she joined Boston Gymnastics Academy, where she has gone from strength to strength.

She has claimed medals at events across the country and won gold in vault at the county championships, becoming a level 6 county champion.

The St Thomas’s Academy pupil trains up to 17 hours per week and will continue to compete across the country this year.

Archie is hoping to become a professional golfer and also wants to secure a scholarship to university in the United States.

Archie Qualtrough.

He has qualified for European Junior Championships in May, which he admits will be a serious test of all his hard work up to now.

Angelica moved up to the senior ranks this year and - although she dreams of becoming a professional boxer and world champion - her immediate goal is to become senior national champion.

The Boston Town ABC fighter is a two-time national junior champion and has won Box Cups in England and abroad.

The Leg-Up Club are a group of friends who wish to remain anonymous but meet annually to help give a sporting chance to Boston-area people they feel can make the most of their talent.

Previous recipients have included swimmer Connor Boyfield, kickboxer Nesta Baxter and athlete Will Swain.