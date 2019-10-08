Aaron Clarke is out of the points at Donington

Aaron Clarke rode well at Donington Park at the weekend and completed the penultimate round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship in a strong 16th position.

He completed his free practice with ease but when it came to qualifying he found himself down in 30th position with a lot of work to do to get on terms with the leading group.

But Clarke is a fighter and when the race got underway on Sunday he shot away to make up 12 places on the first lap.

The conditions were not the best with the track greasy from overnight rain and Clarke opted for a wet weather tyre on the front and dry on the rear.

This appeared to work for him as he found himself up into 15th position on lap three.

But then the safety car came out to enable the track to be cleared of debris following a crash and when the race was back underway on lap seven he dropped back to 17th.

He did move back to 16th on lap 11 but then Milo Ward passed him which put him back a place once more.

On the penultimate lap a front runner crashed and this promoted Clarke back into 16th place which is where he completed the race, just one place away from the points.

He said: “I opted for a wet weather tyre on the front while a lot of the other riders went for drys all round.

“It turned out well for me through the first few laps as I had a lot more grip that some.

“But after the stoppage for the crash the track dried a lot more and those on slicks had the advantage.

“But I am feeling positive as I am improving with every race.

“It’s been a difficult year for me as I missed half the season after my crash at Brands Hatch but come next year I am confident I will be up there in the points.”

The final round is at Brands Hatch on October 18-20.