Absolute challenge for Boston’s triathletes

Boston Triathlon Club members have been in action recently.

There was glorious weather at the OSB Events Woodhall Sprint Triathlon, which features beautiful open countryside, quiet roads and a run route on country lanes.

Athletes started with a 400m swim in the fantastic 33m heated outdoor pool, a 22k bike course along beautiful quiet country lanes leading out towards Horncastle before heading back to Woodhall, finishing with a very simple and fairly flat 5k run.

The relay aspect of the event offers the perfect place for juniors to join with friends and family competing in the same event.

The 2018 event attracted over 850 participants and this year Boston Triathlon Club did its best to improve on this figure, taking 40 athletes to compete under its banner.

Results: Jade Hawkins 11th (F) 25-29 01:40:29, Ellen Smith 8th (F) 30-34 01:23:29, Rachael Satchwell 12th (F) 40-44 01:28:44, Sarah Magee 28th (F) 40-44 01:35:55, Rose Reid 7th (F) 60-64 01:45:26, Ben Marsters 6th (M) 30-34 01:12:47, Adam Sellars 16th (M) 30-34 01:19:36, Chris Willerton 11th (M) 35-39 01:13:25, Gav Bell 21st (M) 35-39 01:20:45, Barry Douce 32nd (M) 35-39 01:29:05, Thomas Owen 38th (M) 35-39 01:32:47, Chris Firth 5th (M) 40-44 01:12:18, Alan Wheeler 8th (M) 45-49 01:09:37, Jonathan Francis 48th (M) 45-49 01:27:02, Peter Mittertreiner 13th (M) 50-54 01:18:51, Martin Jessop 36th (M) 50-54 01:26:35, Philip Roberts 45th (M) 50-54 01:31:26, Charles Roberts 18th (M) 55-59 01:28:16; Team Boston Bulldogs (Matt Lewis, Craig Oliver, Dan Riches) 01:13:57, Team Rook (Amy Stratton, Des Rook, Amy Stratton) 01:15:06, Team Perfect Partners (Grace Kenning, Marcus Kenning) 01:24:01, Team LillaKimElla (Ella Firth, Kimberley Bolland, Liz Cannon) 01:25:46, Team Sibsey Free School (Ellen Smith, Carl Presgrave, Emma Presgrave) 01:25:47, Team Grumpy Old Men (Ian Satchwell, Mick Huskisson, Duncan Ballans) 01:32:51, Team Sibsey Stars (Jo Lovell, Graeme Wright, Kate Willerton) 01:39:27, Team Herriott (Jess Herriott, Caroline Herriott) 01:42:55.

The club travelled across to Nottinghamshire to take part in the Absolute Triathlon Club-hosted Triathlon and Duathlon.

This year’s races consisted of a duathlon for athletes over the age of 16 and triathlons for athletes between eight and 18 years.

All the racing took place at the Harvey Haddon Sports Village in Nottingham which provided athletes the opportunity to race at a state of the art facility and on closed roads.

The swim took place in the centre’s eight-lane 25m pool, with the distances based on the age group of the athlete.

The bike leg took place on the purpose built closed road cycle circuit with smooth tarmac, fast straights and hairpin turns.

For the run athletes completed a number of laps of a grass circuit alongside the bike course.

Results: Duathlon (16-plus, 2.5k run/10k bike/2.5k run) - Thomas Owen 10th M 00:55:25; Youth Triathlon (15-18, 400m swim/9k bike/3.5k run) - Grace Satchwell 13th F 00:54:12; Tristar 3 Triathlon (13-14, 300m swim/6k bike/2.8k run) - Oliver Aiken 14th M 00:34:23, Frankie Owen 12th F 00:38:15; Tristar 2 Triathlon (11-12, 200m swim/4.5k bike/2.1k run) - Alicia Bush 13th F 00:27:56, Joe Douce 33rd F 00:28:51, Jessica Herriott 30th F 00:30:56; Tristar 1 Triathlon (9-10, 150m swim/3k bike/1.4k run) - Matthew Bush 15th M 00:19:26, Willow Wheeler 18th F 00:23:11, Emily Douce 20th F 00:23:38; TriStart Triathlon (8, 50m swim/1.5k bike/600m run) - Louise Herriott 7th F 00:16:58.