Ali edged out by giant Mahmood

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Harem Ali missed out in a split decision against giant opponent Umar Mahmood.

Fighting in Kingston Upon Hull, the senior welterweight was matched against his Purge Boxing Academy opponent.

The first noticeable difference in the fighters was the size, Mahmood standing close to seven feet tall.

Ali needed to be busy in order to have any success.

The bout began predictably with Mahmood boxing at range and Ali trying to close the distance, Ali demonstrating good head movements to make his opponent miss as he drove thudding shots to the torso and to the head.

A busy opening period had took its toll on the Yorkshiremen as he had expanded a lot of his energy, Ali able to capitalise as hurtful shots were hitting home.

A closer second and third round ensued with the action being plentiful, both fighters having their success - Mahmood from range and Ali on the inside.

The bout was difficult to score due to the back-and-forth nature of the contest.

But ultimately it was Mahmood who got the nod in a close split decision win, Ali giving a good performance against an awkward opponent.

On Saturday evening the club travelled to Norwich, where teenager Lily Reed was matched against Kirsty Webster from Attleborough.

Webster used her height and reach advantages to good effect as she unleashed her straight shots to keep Reed at bay.

With her hands high, Reed tried to storm through the oncoming punches to land her own and get close.

Once she was in close quarters, Webster would hold for respite and on one occasion man-handled Reed and appeared to throw her to the ground, which disappointingly went unpunished.

There was a similar occurrence in the third, this time Reed unable to continue due to an injury she had sustained and retired from the contest.