All aboard! Jamie Caven joins the darts league’s Fun Bus on tour

Darts Pro Jamie Caven was the latest guest on the Skegness Darts League’s Fun Bus.

He played more than 50 legs of darts as those involved began the day at the SeaviewPub, Skegness before moving to The Anchor, Friskney, ending up at The Charnwood Hotel.

Caven with Jolene Cussons.

Caven recorded numerous 180s on the day, hitting double double finishes, bull finishes and throwing from chairs as he put on a great show.

His best leg of the day was a 170 finish, ending a fantastic 12-dart leg.

A recent competition at the Ex Service saw 34 entries and Rob Smith caming out on top in a quality field, beating Sam Hewson in the final.

The Jewsons Skegness Open was held at the Seaview, where 47 players turned out.

All aboard the Fun Bus.

In a quality field it was Colin Osborne who won, picking up £500 in winnings.

Young superstar Leighton Bennett was runner-up and claimed £180.

The third Pro-Am qualifier will be held at the Ex Service club on Friday, July 5.

The eight pros and their sponsors are: Bob Anderson (Craigside Guesthouse), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Ronnie Baxter (Car & Sons Services), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Carl Abbiss (Seaview Pub), Gary Robson (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor, Friskney), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs, Skegness), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors).

Ex Service winner Rob Smith and runner-up Sam Hewson.