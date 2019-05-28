Alphas show their determination

Boltz Blue took to the court against Alpha Belles in the latest round of the Boston Netball League.

An unfortunate coincidence left both teams without key players due to injury or illness.

Action from this week's round. Photo: David Dales.

This match also saw the return of defender Kelly (Boltz) in her first game back from an ankle injury who, although a little tentative with her movements at times, had a great game in defence, winning those rebounds and breaking Alpha’s play.

Boltz began the game by displaying great organised structure of play as they passed the ball down the court to score some great goals by Lauren and Ellie.

Sammy (Boltz - wing attack) demonstrated her strong athletic ability by chasing every loose ball and steadfastly refusing to let the slippery surface of the court get her penalised for footwork.

Alphas, on the other hand, were experiencing problems at both ends of the court.

Their shooters weren’t able to find the net or get pass the strong Boltz defence.

Their defenders were struggling with contact calls against them as their enthusiasm to win the ball on the rebound forced the umpires to award Boltz penalties for their indiscretions.

The end of the first quarter saw Alphas trailing 6-1, and it’s fair to say Boltz, at this point, had command of the contest.

Changes were made by both teams, most noticeably for Alphas.

The goal shooter and goal attack, Emily and Charlotte, swapped positions in an effort to reclaim the momentum of their shooting.

The second quarter saw both centre players (Donna- Boltz and Hollie- Alphas) utilise nearly every inch of the court as they worked extremely hard to control the flow of the game.

As the game progressed the Alpha’s defence partnership of Michelle and Katie became stronger and more focussed, enabling them to win cleaner ball possession and deliver quicker accurate passes to their players down the court ending in goals by Alpha’s revitalised shooters.

The start of the third quarter saw the Boltz’s lead diminished greatly to only one goal, by the end, Alphas were two goals up.

With the final quarter underway it was all to play for as each team searched for the opportunity to intercept the ball and break away for those all important goals.

The clock ticked down and Alphas displayed great stamina and determination to extend the lead to three goals for a well earned victory 24-21.