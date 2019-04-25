Amy receives her England rugby cap

Boston Rugby Club’s Amy Whittaker has proudly received an international cap.

Amy was recently presented with her keepsake after representing the England Ladies’s Deaf team in a sevens tournament in Sydney, Australia.

Ricardo and Callum.

Last year’s tournament saw the England squad victorious, with the added bonus of beating their hosts five times.

“The message really is that just because you have a disability, don’t let it stop you doing the things you want,” said Amy, 22.

“Although we were from different countries, we made friends with people from all over the world because some of the signing is very similar.

“We made friends from Japan, Argentin and Italy, and we’re still in touch on Facebook now.”

Amy, who lives in Sutterton and joined the Blue and Whites after moving to the area from Leicester, is also expecting to soon receive a second cap for representing England in Bulgaria, a trip which saw her side play in the old Olympic stadium, and also get recognised by passers by in the street.

Boston Rugby Club’s Ladies produced an impressive performance away at Kesteven, to come home with a deserved 13-0 victory.

Hannah Booth opened the scoring with a penalty before Hannah Dennis scored a try from a set piece scrum to see the ladies go into the break 8-0 in front.

Playing with the advantage of the wind and slope, Boston remained camped in the Kesteven half for long periods and eventually scored their second try, through full back Jess Lester.

Hannah Dennis was voted woman of the match.

Boston’s next match will be on Sunday, May 5, playing Lincoln away (KO 2.15pm).

The club’s under 13s Ricardo Santos and Callum Ferguson have been selected to attend Leicester Tigers Developing Player Programme, which forms part of their regional player pathway to ensure aspiring players are suitably educated and equipped with the essential physical foundations for professional sport.

More than 90 boys attended and just 20 boys were selected.