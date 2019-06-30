Another best time for BADAC Penson

Track athletes at the sixth match in the Turnbulls Tommy Clay Track and Field Series had to contend with a stiff head wind along the finishing straight on Friday evening.

Representatives from Cambridge and Coleridge, West Norfolk, Peterborough, Sleaford Striders and the RAF joined locals in competition at under 20, senior men and women’s level.

For host club Boston and District AC, Emma Penson reduced her 1.,500m personal best again, recording 6 mins.40.7 secs.

She also finished second in the hammer with 11.15m.

Stacey Worth won the women’s shot with 8.57m with teammate Helen Tooley second on 5.40m.

In turn, Helen won the women’s hammer with a season’s best of 21.60m.

Under 17 Jessica Ward won the 300m (53.2 secs) and recorded 3.12m in long jump.

At under 15 level, Megan Reid battled against the wind to claim third place in the 100m (15.9 secs).

With the wind behind the athletes in the long jump, Megan cleared 3.88m in fourth position and produced a 6.13m shot putt for third place.

Georgia Ward won the shot with 6.55m and finished third in the hammer with a throw measuring 16.70m.

Aurelija Bociulyte was runner up in both shot (6.20m) and hammer (17.88m).

Seven Gold Tops competed at under 13 level against representatives from three other clubs.

Eleanor Lyddiatt was narrowly beaten into second in the girls’ 100m (15.9 secs) and finished first in long jump (3.64m) and fourth over 150m (25.1 secs).

Millicent Walker crossed the finish line third in both the 100m (16.4 secs) and the 150m (24.4 secs) and fourth in long jump with a leap measuring 3.18m.

In the under 13 boys’ section, Joel Bladon was first in the 150m (25.1 secs), long jump (3.47m) and the shot (4.38m).

Hayden Quantrill was second in all three of his events, recording 26.3 secs for 150m, 3,31m in long jump and 3.92m in shot putt.

In the under 11 girls’ section, Isabelle Reid achieved personal bests despite the windy conditions.

She won the 80m (15.6 secs) and cleared a PB 3.10m in long jump for a second victory before claiming second in the boy’ and girls’ ball throw (12.53m).

Louisa Worth made an encouraging debut, recording 19.1 secs for the 80m, 1.78m in long jump and 7.80m in the ball throw.

Jack Clark-Atkins secured a treble in the boys’ contests, winning the 80m (13.6 secs), clearing a PB 3.79m in long jump and recording 28.14m in the ball throw.

In the under nine competitions, Amelia Bladon secured second position in all of her three events - the 80m (15.9 secs), long jump (2.36m) and ball throw (9.69m).

Mia Clark-Atkins won the girls’ ball throw (9.74m) and recorded 35.7secs over 150m and 1.72m in the long jump.

Freya Appiah made her debut with encouraging performances in 80m (19.1 secs), 150m (35.9 secs) and ball throw (4.64m).

In the boys’ contests, Devan Quantrill won the 80m (15.4 secs), the 150m (29.9 secs) and finished fourth in the long jump (2.27m).

Noel Donnelly-Coles was second over 80m (15.5 secs), third in the long jump (2.34m) and fifth in the 150m (32.0 secs).