Another victory for leaders Shodfriars

Shodfriars 20 maintained their 100 per cent record in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League with a 7-1 thrashing of BSC 11.

Tom Hill defeated Josh Fell to put Shoddys 2-0 ahead before Darren Christian made it 4-0 with a routine win over John Sharpe.

Joe Welch then made it 6-0, beating Kieran Richards-Witham and Carl Rowe made it 7-0.

However, Luke Arons finally got a point on the board for BSC 11.

Elsewhere in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League, Donington 1 are comfortably placed in second thanks to a 6-2 win over BSC 2.

Craig Fitter and Pete Grooby shared two even frames.

Sean Swinburn moved Dons 3-1 ahead, beating Gary Charlton.

Graham Cripsey made it 5-1 with a straightforward win over Grant Marshall and Stuart Whitaker pulled a frame back for BSC 2 before Stuart Atkin pinched the last of the evening on a re-spotted black.

Cons 6 registered their first win of the season with a dominant 6-2 win over BSC 8.

Ben Wrigglesworth defeated Steffan Taylor to give Cons a 2-0 lead.

That lead was soon doubled as Chris Spencer eased past Jason Wood.

Craig Lee made it 5-0, before Shaun Dunmore put BSC on the board.

The last match of the evening was shared between Sam Hill and Gary Dunmore, with both frames being won on the final black.

BSC 3 moved up to third in the table, thanks to a 5-3 win over BSC 10.

Chris Ellis gave BSC 3 the lead with a comfortable win over Mario Richards then Carl Baily and Neil Hutson shared their frames.

Rick Ladds levelled the match with an assertive victory and Andy Swan then secured victory for BSC 3 by defeating BSC 8’s Dan Burt.

Breaks: D. Christian 36, P. Grooby 37.

In the Launchbury’s Premier League, BSC 16 edged past Kirton 5 5-3 this week.

Brett Skinner and Danny Orton played out a draw before Michael Marshall defeated Julian Furnell to move BSC 3-1 ahead.

Paul Spencer made it 4-1, before Andy Bush replied with the next.

David Cutting then ensured victory for BSC, before Louis Wong took the last frame of the evening.

BSC 12 and Cons 2 played out a 4-4 draw.

Dale Sawer gave Cons the lead as he beat Graham Day.

Laurence Brown and Dave Whyler shared their frames.

Alan Laws then levelled the match for BSC, as he defeated Des Snell.

Keith Carrington put Cons 4-3 ahead, before Alan Peck rescued the draw for BSC 12.

Breaks: D. Whyler 20.

A 4-4 draw was the result as top played second in the Johnson Motor Car Sales Division One.

Adam Cartwright gave league leaders BSC 13 the ideal start as he defeated West End’s Darryl Green.

Paul Oyitch doubled BSC’s lead when he beat Mark Tabor.

Tom Bell pulled back two frames for West End as he beat Barney Wood and the comeback was sealed as John Bell defeated Adam Brackenbury to rescue the draw for West End.

BSC 6 suffered a heavy 6-2 defeat this week at the hands of Graves Park.

John Hodgson and Andy Bird split the opening frames.

Ged Hall then moved Graves Park in to the lead with victory over Gordon Russell.

John Clarke and Mike Deal shared their frames, before Martin Hodgson easily defeated Alan Traynor to give Graves Park the win.

BSC 15 thrashed bottom-of-the-league BSC 18 7-1.

Dave Cartwright defeated Jimmy Birthwhistle 2-0 and Ian Russell made it 4-0 with victory over Reece Warsop.

Brandon Wheathly and Stu Holland then shared two evenly played frames, before Jamie Rushin cruised past Tyler Wallace.

BSC 9 defeated BSC 7 5-3 in a close fought match.

Gav Hallgarth put the hosts in front with a 2-0 win over Jason Pocklington.

Liam South and Kev Hirst played out a level draw in their match and Callum Simmons stole the first frame on the black in his match, only to lose the next to Paul Creasey.

In the final match of the evening Nathan Cock and Chris Hirst shared their frames.

Breaks: P. Oyitch 21, A. Brackenbury 22, M. Hodgson 22, 22, N. Cock 25.