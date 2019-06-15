Are you ready for Nettitude fun day?

The Boston Netball League’s Nettitude fun day will be held on Sunday at the Peter Paine centre.

It will feature two tournaments, sponsored by Drayton Motors and Forceshift.

The first is ladies only and the second a mixed tournament where each team has to field at least three players of the opposite sex.

Nettitude, which runs from 10am-4pm, will be raising money for Sarcoma UK – a national charity that funds vital research and offers support for anyone affected by this uncommon type of cancer - which is close to the hearts of members of the league.