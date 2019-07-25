Aucote claims darts Premiership victory

Darren Aucote was crowned the Boston Snooker Centre Friday Night Individual Darts League champion after claiming the Premiership title.

He sealed the title for the first time after a few close attempts, claiming the £300 purse while Dave Hasnip was the runner-up, collecting £200.

Darren Aucote (lft) with Dan Flynn.

A consistent campaign from Daz Turk saw him finish third (£140), with Mark Simpson fourth (£90).

The Pizza Perfection Championship was won by Bradley Butler (£250), who held off a great challenge from runner-up Adam Grant (£170), who won promotion to this level last year.

The two will now move into the Premiership.

Tomasz Hoeft’s first season saw him take third place (£115) and Damian Hatfield was fourth (£70).

Bradley Butler with Dan Flynn.

Division Two was won by Kristow Mysliwy (£200) with Jimmy Birtwistle second (£140), Ali Baker third (£90) and Jake Lamyman fourth (£60).

Fifteen-year-old Ben Grant’s debut season saw him win Division Three (£150), with Phil Burnham second (£110), Emma Grant third (£65) and Wendy Aucote fourth (£50).

Roll call:

BSC Premiership: Highest Checkout - Paul Taylor 151; Highest Average - Darren Aucote 29.04; Most 180s - Dave Hasnip 20; Sports Person of the Year - Paul Taylor.

Kristow Mysliwy with Dan Flynn.

The Pizza Perfection Championship: Highest Checkout - Rob Scrupps 156; Highest Average - Bradley Butler 24.7; Most 180s - Bradley Butler 5; Sports Person - Adam Grant, Bradley Butler.

Division Two: Highest Checkout - Matt Grant 117; Highest Average Ali Baker 21.78; Most 180s - Ali Baker 2; Sports Person - Matt Grant.

Division Three: Highest Checkout - Ben Grant 100; Highest Average - Ben Grant 18.73; Sports Person - Wendy Aucote.