Baby Boltz showing maturity on the netball court

Baby Boltz, one of the newest and youngest teams in the Boston Netball League, took to the court on Thursday to face Belles Rubies.

Showing no nerves, Boltz dominated play from the first quarter, using nice clean passes, co-ordinated game play and exceptional shooting skills to take a 10-0 lead.

A little disheartened but most probably geared on by the sweets handed out at the interval, Belles came out ready to make their mark on the game, penetrating the formidable Boltz defence to score six goals, although still unable to stop the Boltz from scoring

At the end of the third quarter Baby Boltz pulled further ahead to 29-12.

Going into the final quarter some of the Belles players could not hide their tired legs as they kept up with the young Boltz team and, although they lost the game, their tenacious, never give up attitude awarded them with a point having managed to get more than half the goals of their opponents.

Baby Boltz are a very exciting team to follow this season.

Not only are they playing their first season in the Boston adult league, they also fulfil their junior duties by playing on most Saturdays as well as juggling their school commitments.

They have a strong, skilled confident team who are not afraid to mix it up and are a real credit to the coaches of the Junior Netball club.

Tulips Yellow took to the court against Belles Sapphire.

Tulips took the lead and played well in the first quarter showing some great interceptions in the defending shooting circle.

The second quarter saw Belles pull it back to take the lead but Tulips Yellow continued playing their game unfazed by the games shifting dynamics by putting the pressure onto Sapphires.

Tensions were running high going into the third quarter especially with the score so close, but it was Sapphires that kept the lead and kept possession of the ball.

Yellows gave it their all to keep the score close.

The last quarter saw both teams drawing all the way through, and with only one goal in it, all the players were clearly feeling the pressure but ultimately it was Belles Sapphires who gained the win with the final score 24-23.