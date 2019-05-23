Ball impresses in Mallorca ironman

Boston Triathlon Club’s Katie Ball travelled out to Mallorca last weekend to compete in the Ironman 70.3 Mallorca.

The course took athletes on a tour of the island, starting in the town of Alcudia.

The 1.9k sea swim was in the waters of the Port d’Alcudia beach before the one-loop bike course of 90k took cyclists into the Tramuntana Mountains up to the Lluc Sanctuary and across some of the inlands emblematic towns before heading back to Port d’Alcudia and transition to the 21.1k run along the Alcudia Bay.

Following near-perfect sea conditions for the swim, combined with a great line, cutting close to the marker bouys, Katie left the water having achieved a PB for the distance.

The bike was into the mountains felt great but was as tough as expected.

The run, always her strongest discipline, saw Katie make up several places along the three loops of Alcudia Bay.

She finished an impressive sixth in her age group (F25-29) and 36th female overall with a time of 5 hours 14 minutes.

Steve Bourne returned to Wales to take part in the world-famous Slateman Legend Triathlon this weekend.

The event takes part in the heart of the Snowdonia National Park and forms part of the Adventure Triathlon Series.

The 1.89k swim swim took place in Llyn Padarn before the 91k bike course in the heart of the Snowdonia National Park, which included 1.35k of elevation gain as it took Steve around Mount Snowden, Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach.

The half marathon run added a further 590m of elevation gain as it climbed through a slate quarry which gives the race its name.

Steve finished this amazing feat in a time of 05:51.34, the 21st senior male.

Boston Triathlon Club members competed at the Nottingham Sprint Triathlon on Saturday.

At the National Water Sports Centre at Holme Pierrepoint Country Park, the 750m swim is a short loop of the rowing lake, followed by a 20k bike round the lake and a 5k run.

Results: Alan Wheeler 5th M45-49, 1:07.43, Peter Mittertreiner 13th M50-54, 1:19.13, Adam Sellars 13th M30-34, 1:19.37, Jade Hawkins 6th F25-29, 1:25.42, Jonathan Francis 35th M45-49, 1:32.44, Thomas Owen 19th M35-39, 1:33.40, Lynsey Ballans 11th F40-44, 1:34.39

The Outlaw Half was held at the same venue the following day. This was a 1.2-miles swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile run.

Results: Peter Mittertreiner 107th M50-54, 6:18.15, Martin Jessop 124th M50-54, 6:43.26, Craig Mccallum 216th M45-49, 7:16.10, Jamie Stanton 229th M45-49, 8:30.13.

A unexpected fire alarm didn’t phase the Boston Triathlon Juniors as they travelled to Ashbourne, near Derby, to take part in the Junior Aquathlon, held on the outskirts of the Peak District National Park.

Results: Tri Start (8 years) = 100m swim/1,000m run - John Taylor 9th M 0:07.54, Louise Herriott 7th F 0:09.23; TriStar 1 (9-10) = 150m swim/1,500m run - Matthew Bush 11th M 0:11.15, Reuben Owen 15th M 0:11.41, Willow Wheeler 15th F 0:12.38; TriStar 2 (11-12) = 250m swim/2k run - Ella Firth 31st F 0:17.21, Alicia Bush 32nd F 0:17.25, Tegan Phillips 38th F 0:18.12, Frank Kenning 44th M 0:19.10, Jessica Herriott 41st F 0:19.16, Lucy Taylor 51st 0:23.11; TriStars 3 & Youth (13-16) 400m swim/3k run - Anna Satchwell 1st F 0:20.13, Frankie Owen 25th F 0:24.13, Oliver Aiken 49th M 0:26.05, Grace Kenning 38th F 0:27.48.

Earlier in the day a sprint triathlon was held ahead of the Junior Aquathlon.

The 400m swim was followed by a 17k bike to the edge of the Peak District National Park and a 5k there-and-back run.

Boston Triathlon was represented by Marcus Kenning who was the 47th M40-49 in 1:20.11.

Last weekend saw the Skegness Triathlon, in and around Fresh Fitness at the Richmond Holiday Park.

All seven Boston entries took part over the sprint distance, a 400m swim, 18k there-and-back ride to Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve and a 5k trail run through the Skegness Eco Coastal Centre.

Results: Ian Satchwell 14th M40-49, 1:11.20, Zoe Ward 6th FU40, 1:14.52, Ellen Smith 8th FU40, 1:15.56, Rachael Satchwell 7th F40-49, 1:16.23, Linda Rands 3rd F50-59 1:16.55, Sarah Magee 8th F40-49, 1:17.30, Rose Reid 2nd F60+, 1:27.56.