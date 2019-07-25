Beckie leads the runners home

Sunday saw the fourth running of the Orsted Great Grimsby 10k, with Boston Community Runners well-represented.

The race is building in popularity with more than 3,000 runners again making the start line.

Runners in Grimsby. OjceZa3rZ0ICNMNm6bjA

The race starts in two waves to allow the runners to spread out.

Competitors with a predicted time of 55 minutes and under were in wave one with those expecting to clock more than 55 minutes in wave two.

Ten Boston Community Runners took part on the day, which was hot but with a slight breeze.

The Boston runners all had a great run, despite the temperatures, with everyone pleased with theirtimes.

Kimberley Pittam and Katie Cooper. qgcrUrZK1yBSGbsA67d2

Beckie Dawson was the first club runner home in a new personal best time of 41.47, earning her second place in the Vet 45 category and 10th lady overall.

Katie Cooper was next back in 53.24 and looked strong coming into the finish in the beautiful People’s Park, with Kimberley Pittam less than a minute back in 54.03, a time she was very pleased with considering the heat.

Neil Goodwin was the next club runner to cross the line in 54.38, just ahead of running buddy Dianne Houghton, who finished in 54.49, six minutes quicker than last year.

Paul Maddison and Georgina Lingard were next to come into view with Paul finishing in 1:03.11 and Georgina bagging a new PB time of 1:03.53, knocking four minutes off her previous best.

Dianne Houghton and Neil Goowin. g_XpeTe-njlxY0yw79zE

Jessica Bland had another solid performance at this distance and clocked 1:07.50, taking 30 seconds off last year’s time.

Carole Page knocked two minutes off last year’s time as well when a strong finish saw her home in 1:09.19.

The final club runner back and just behind Carole was Jo Heron, enjoying a solid run to finish in 1:13.18.

Boston Community Runners hold track sessions on Tuesdays at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and social runs from the Peter Paine centre on Thursdays (noth 7pm).

Runners regularly attend the Saturday morning parkrun at Witham Way Country Park.

The RunWalkRun group has also introduced a lot more ladies and gents to getting out and joining in.