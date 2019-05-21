Belles get the Beta of rivals Boltz

Beta Belles took on their old rivals Boltz Sky in another great fixture in the Boston Netball League.

Previous meetings always saw scrappy games played with plenty of passion and ending with tight scorelines.

It was all change with this match as Boltz Sky were without some key players, including their captain, due to an injury.

They had drafted in some fresh young players coming up from the juniors, who to their credit caused some upset to the Beta’s game play.

The first quarter saw long passes going awry due to the strong winds forcing the players to temporarily adopt a game of short low passes.

Defenders on both teams displayed great examples of defying gravity soaring high to intercept the ball heading for a goal.

Beta’s experience and ability to read the game better than their opponents saw them dominate on the court, taking a confident lead that was never threatened, the final score being 48-13 to the Beta Belles.

The league’s youngest team of players, Bullettes Inferno, took on the experienced Boltz black for a fast paced game.

There were no signs of nerves from the confident shooting partnership of Diana and Lauren, who were not intimidated by the long reaches of the Boltz Black’s impressive defence.

It took three quarters of changes for Bullettes to find the right combination which saw them chip away at the Boltz Black’s lead, getting to within two goals as the final whistle blew, Boltz winning 23-21.

Bullettes Inferno summed up her team’s performance by saying that she was ‘really proud of the team and that they were communicating more between each other.’

Next week’s fixtures at Peter Paine: 7pm - Boltz Sky v Flexibirds Falcons, Alpha Belles v Boltz Blue, Boltz Purple v Bullettes Fire, Bullettes Fury v Flinders Flyers; 8pm – Boltz Red v Tulips, Boltz Black v Boltz Pink, Beta Belles v Boltz Green, Bullettes Inferno v Flexibirds Eagles.