Ben Wilson plans to ride at Cadwell Park this weekend, days after breaking leg in crash

Ben Wilson is hoping to ride at Cadwell Park this weekend, a fortnight after breaking his right leg.

Following his accident at Thruxton last Sunday, Kirton rider Wilson was transferred to Addenbrooke’s hospital where he underwent a successful operation to treat his broken fibula and tibia.

With the Cadwell Park British Superbike races and support series held this weekend, Wilson will be in attendance with his Gearlink Kawasaki team.

But he will also undergo a medical test on Thursday to see if he is fit to race in the British Supersport races.

He said: “If there is a chance I can race at Cadwell, obviously, I will take it.

“It’s the one race I have been looking forward to all season and it will be so disappointing if I have to miss it.

“I have been having sessions in the hyperbaric chamber twice a day and also seen the chiropractor every day for laser treatment and other specific work to aid the healing process, which is really helping but the final decision rests with the medical staff.”