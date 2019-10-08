Ben Wilson sits ninth in the rider standings after Donington Park points

Ben Wilson was at Donington Park for the penultimate round of the British Supersport championship, where he recorded a ninth and 10th place in his two races which leaves him ninth in the rider standings.

Still recovering from the injury to his leg that suffered a double break at Thruxton a few weeks ago, Wilson was a lot fitter than last time out at Assen two weeks ago.

The Kirton rider completed his qualifying in 14th place within the mixed grid of Supersport and GP2 riders (11th in class).

As the short, 12-lap Sprint race got underway on Saturday afternoon the weather was kind to the riders with dry and sunny conditions.

Wilson got away well and settled into 11th place overall and ninth in his class.

Although he was overtaken by some of the GP2 riders towards the end of the race he maintained ninth place in his class to pick up seven championship points.

Starting the longer 18-lap Feature race from the fifth row on Sunday Wilson made up two places on the first lap to settle into 10th place in his class.

He lost ground on lap five when Mason Law crashed his GP2 bike right in his path and he did extremely well not to collect him.

Wilson was passed by Ross Patterson on lap 11 and dropped a place back to 11th, but another rider crashed ahead in the final stages of the 18-lap affair and Wilson regained 10th place.

He maintained that position over the final two laps to receive six championship points, bring his total to 132, retaining ninth place.