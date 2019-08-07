Bertins reaches ultra level

Three Skegness and District RC club members took to the streets of York to compete in the Jane Tomlinson Run for All 10k road race.

First back for the club was Dave Kenyon in 49.51, followed by Steve Collins 57.38 and Robin Harrison 59.32.

Robin and Steve both said that they found the heat a struggle but were pleased to complete the course within the hour.

Peterborough’s Sublime TWENTY4 event saw Chris Bertins become an Ultra Marathoner as he ran 10k loops throughout the day in unbearable heat to cover an incredible 75k, which is approximately 46 miles.

Sarah Thomas ran from Spilsby to Boston this weekend to celebrate her fight against cancer.

It has been five years since she had surgery, and what better way than going for a run, with friends from the club.

Sarah ran 15-and-a-half miles, her furthest-ever run.