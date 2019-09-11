Beth and Lesley take on the Great North Run

Boston Community Runners represented the club at the Great North Run on Sunday, where more than 50,000 competitors took part.

Beth Lines and Lesley Buswell were in the starting field along with Britain’s Mo Farah, albeit a little further back in the pack.

Clare and Jayne. kQQMT36zZKGsh-E7JC-I

A spectator lined dual carriageway was a little surreal and the support from the crowds never faltered from start to finish.

Beth and Lesley both ran together for almost all of the race. At the finish line Beth stopped the clock on 2:20.34 with Lesley getting a finish time of 2:21.47.

Both were thrilled to have taken part on one of the biggest half marathons in the world.

Tanya Knight took part in a marathon at the New Forest.

Tanya Knight. XzWwtC5fwhPl4cWVa-Xl

The multi-terrain course offered runners one of the most scenic running experiences in the country.

Tanya was very pleased to complete the course in a time of 4:15.

Jayne Wallis and Clare Teesdale tackled the Newtons Fraction Half Marathon in Grantham.

Both Jayne and Clare had superb runs and both finished inside their target times with Jayne crossing the line in 2:15.34 and Clare coming home in 2:24.05.