Skegness Rugby Club are without a fixture this weekend.

The Blue and Whites are among a host of clubs handed a blank fixture due to clashing with the World Cup final, which will see England face South Africa.

Skegness will return to action on November 9, hosting Lincolnshire rivals Sleaford, currently second in the Midlands 4 East (North).

The club was unable to fulfil Saturday’s fixture at Worksop.

They sit second-bottom of the table.