Blue and Whites’ win run continues

Midlands 4 East (North)

Cleethorpes 17 Boston RFC 23

Playing away against Cleethorpes for the third time this season, Boston Rugby Club made it three wins in a row.

But this was their sternest examination so far as they remain unbeaten in the league, writes John Fletcher.

Winger Danny Wilson and second row Mathew Dean both scored tries converted by Mathew Bray, who took his personal points tally to 13.

The first half would see Boston start strongly with the highlight being an inch-perfect cross field kick by fly half Bray, which Wilson plucked out of the air to score.

A further penalty saw the away team lead 10-3 at half time.

The second half proved to a very different and challenging examination of their character, with two yellow cards being awarded within a minute of each other, leaving Boston with 13 players as Cleethorpes piled on the pressure in Boston’s twenty-two.

To Boston’s credit their defensive tackling and team work was exceptional and their second try from second row Dean ensured another impressive away win.

Boston’s men of the match were number eight Jack Stokes and winger Wilson.

On Saturday Boston travel to play Birstall away in the next round of the RFU Midlands Junior Cup (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Beard, Griffin, Dean, Eldin, Sharp, Fowler, Stokes, Cook, Wilson, Bray, Woods, Mason, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Buckberry, Baldwin, Hummel, Johnson, Lempard.

NC2 North (East)

Boston Ladies 0

Driffield Ladies 40

In their second home league match, Boston Ladies entertained a strong Driffield side who looked to play an expansive game throughout.

In the first half the home side had their defensive duties and tackling put to the test and, in an even contest, entered half time with the score 0-0.

Driffield started the second half strongly scoring after 10 minutes to take the lead 0-5.

Despite their best efforts, Driffield’s free scoring back line clicked into action scoring a number of tries before the close of play.

On Sunday the Ladies travel to play Lincoln Ladies (KO 2.30pm).

BOSTON: Buckberry, Whittaker, Lancaster, Mindham-Wright, Moxon, Smith, Dennis, Mindham-Wright, Beard, Donnelly, Booth, Elston, Daubney, Kacirkova; Replacements: Walker, Hunt, Taylor, Carr, Wright, Griffin, Taylor, Simpson.

Boston Development Team’s scheduled match against Cleethorpes was cancelled.

On Saturday they travel to play Gainsborough Seconds (3pm).