Boston ABC boxer Harem Ali misses out in close decision

Harem Ali with coaches Matt Mooney and Tommy Upsall.

The Boston ABC fighter travelled to Peterborough to face Ryan Davis of the Peterborough Police Boxing Club.

Both fighters were fast out of the traps in the first as they both looked to out-land one another, much to the crowd’s satisfaction.

Plenty of leather was traded in the crossfire as neither fighter wanted to give ground.

As the round ended it was difficult to choose who had taken it.

The second round would prove a different story as Ali was the aggressor, asking all the questions and coming on strong with Davis having few answers.

Good footwork and spiteful attacks saw Ali win the round.

A big final round was needed from both fighters and it was the Peterborough fighter who had caught his second wind.

He managed to turn the tables on Ali as he appeared to have edged the close round.