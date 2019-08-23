Boston ABC ready for new fight season

Boston Amateur Boxing Club have begun their preparations for an exciting season as they look to build on the successes from last year as more boxers will move into championship class, whilst continuing to bring others through.

There is a wealth of young talent in the gym at the moment and the coaches are all working very hard to ensure that the boxers can reach their full potential.

Some boxers travelled to Skegness last Sunday where they participated in a session on the soft sand.

Coach Matthew Mooney has gained his level 2 England Boxing grade, a great achievement that will strengthen the coaching team considerably.

Speaking about the forthcoming seaso,n he said: “I’m really excited for what promises to be an action packed year, the hard work and commitment our boxers have shown already is a credit to our club, the sport and themselves.

“All of the coaches at Boston Amateur Boxing Club are confident we will continue to produce champions.”

Anyone interested in taking up the sport can visit beginners’ sessions on Tuesday and Friday evenings (7-15 years, 6-7pm (£1.50), and 16+ 7-8pm (£2.50)) at the Field Street gym.

Little Rockys sessions are held on Saturday mornings 10-11am (£1) aimed at 5-13 year-olds.