Boston aiming to climb table

Boston Cricket Club will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they head to Market Deeping on Saturday.

The Mayflower men shocked title-chasing Sleaford on Saturday, a week after their victory over fifth-placed Grantham.

Now captain Tom Baxter wants the good run to continue.

“It’s been two very good weeks,” he said. “Two bonus victories to be honest.

“We now head into the Deeping game looking for a third consecutive victory.

“In our next three games we play the three teams just above us. If we are to get off the bottom of the table, these clashes are huge.”

Despite their upsurge in form, other results leave Boston rooted to the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier – although they have closed the gap on Scunthorpe Town – who host fourth-placed Bourne – to nine points.

With Grimsby and Alford both dropping out this campaign it is still to be decided whether any teams will be relegated from the county’s top flight.

But Boston remain determined not to finish at the foot of the table.

“Deeping have been in some form recently, winning three of their last four and only losing on Saturday by eight runs,” Baxter added.

“We’ve just got to keep concentrating on ourselves and performing to our maximum.

“We have seven games left and I know if we perform to our best every week then we will get off the bottom.”

This evening (Wednesday), Boston travel to Sleaford to take on Lindum in the Stephen Bradford Trophy in the new 100-ball format.

Saturday’s action at Market Deeping begins at noon.