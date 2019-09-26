Boston and District AC athletes claim PBs on county duty

Four Boston & District Athletic Club representatives were included in the Lincolnshire Team competing in the annual under 13 and 15 Inter-County Track and Field Competition.

At Hull’s Costello Stadium, two under 15 Gold Tops returned from Humberside celebrating personal best performances.

Georgia Ward recorded a massive improvement in her shot putt distance with a series of putts over eight metres, the best a magnificent 8.26m to claim seventh place in the A shot contest.

This now ranks Georgia in fourth place in her year group in the East Midlands Region.

Georgia also competed in the javelin but failed to record a valid throw.

Teammate Aurelija Bociulyte also encountered validity problems in the discus competition.

Up against representatives from Warwickshire, Leicestershire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Humberside, Megan Reid achieved a personal best in the high jump.

Megan has been steadily progressing in recent months and cleared 1.35m to seal a season’s progress in the field.

She also threw the discus 16.25m for sixth position in the A competition.

At under 13 level, Jessica Frick represented Lincolnshire in the B long jump competition.

Jessica’s best effort of 3.31m placed her in seventh position.

Boston and District AC athletes featured in this season’s penultimate Turnbull Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series event, alongside with representatives from nine other clubs and schools.

Five Gold Tops achieved success in the senior/veteran age group, with Ollie Lammiman winning the senior men’s 1,500m (5.22) before finishing runner-up in the 3,000m (11.45.01).

Emma Penson (vet 40) was second over 1,500 (6.41.9), third in the 3,000m (14.49.3) and threw the hammer 12.44m for another third position.

Corrine Bailey (vet 35) won the shot competition (6.80m) and recorded 18.06m for second place in the hammer.

Helen Tooley (vet 45 ) was runner-up in the shot with (6.16m) and won the hammer (22.13m).

In the vet men’s 50 category, Colin Pattison continued his renaissance, progressing to 7.39m in shot and 18.15m in hammer.

In the under 15 girls’ section, Georgia Ward won the shot (7.21m) and finished fourth in the 75m hurdles (19.7) while Megan Reid won the 100m (15.5), cleared 4.03m for third position in long jump and achieved 5.83m for fourth place in the shot.

Finishing in third position in the 75m hurdles race in 19.7 secs, Alex Frick also recorded 6.66m in shot to claim third place.

Three BADAC under 13 girls’ made an impact with Eleanor Lyddiatt winning both the 100m (14.7 secs) and triple jump (8.89m) and also recording 3.71m in the shot.

Evie Milner clocked 18.8 secs for fourth in the 70m hurdles and 19.7 secs for in sixth in the 100m.

Jessica Frick won the shot with 4.37m, finished second in the triple jump (7.98m) and crossed the finish line third in the 70m hurdles (14.9).

At under 11 level, Jack Clark-Atkin won the 80m (13.0), long jump (3.43m) and vortex (31.75m).

Issy Reid won the girls’ vortex (16.03m) and long jump (3.28m) and finished fourth in the 80m (14.5 secs).

Leah Frick was second in both long jump (3.13m) and 600m (2.31.9) and claimed third in the 80m (14.2 secs).

Representatives from seven different organisations competed in the four closely contested under nine events.

Lumin Myers won the girls’ 150m (27.2) and crossed the finish line second in the 75m (13.5), adding sixth in long jump (2.23m).

Amelia Bladon was third in long jump (2.39m) and fourth in vortex (6.96m) and 75m (14.4).

Erin Norton claimed second position in the vortex (9.85m), fourth in the 150m (30.8) and fifth in long jump (2.25m).

Mia Clark-Atkin recorded 15.1 secs in the 75m for sixth, 2.18m in long jump for seventh and 7.09m in vortex for third.

In the under nine boys’ events, Damian McNally won both the long jump (2.87m) and the vortex (16.45m), also finishing runner-up over 75m (14.0).