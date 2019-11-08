Boston ASC's Rico Bringeman swims PB at Midlands Championships

Rico Bringeman.

Rico Bringeman finished as third junior in the 1,500m freestyle, recording the fastest time he has swum in a 25m pool, but was just outside his converted PB.

Rico did, however, swim a PB in the 200m butterfly and came close to his best-ever time in the 400m individual medley.

Tegan Harrison looked good in the 50m breaststroke but a slow start off the block cost her a PB.