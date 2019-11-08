Boston ASC's Rico Bringeman swims PB at Midlands Championships
Boston Amateur Swimming Club members have been in action at the Midlands Championships.
Rico Bringeman finished as third junior in the 1,500m freestyle, recording the fastest time he has swum in a 25m pool, but was just outside his converted PB.
Rico did, however, swim a PB in the 200m butterfly and came close to his best-ever time in the 400m individual medley.
Tegan Harrison looked good in the 50m breaststroke but a slow start off the block cost her a PB.
Kieva Clegg, carrying a knee injury, swam in the 200m fly, 50m breaststroke and 100m individual medley, but couldn’t come close to her best times. Her knee continued to hurt in the 100m fly where she gave a good account of herself.