Boston CC are set for Grantham opener

Boston Cricket Club will begin their Lincs ECB Premier campaign by hosting Grantham on Saturday.

Tom Baxter’s side face a tough opener against last year’s runners-up, but the Mayflower men have hopes of improving upon last year’s fifth-place finish in the county’s top flight.

Action at the Mayflower will begin at noon.

The Boston Seconds begin their South Lincs and Border league Premier Division season on the road.

They travel to face Long Sutton, who opened their 2019 season by beating Graves Park on Saturday.

The match begins at 1pm.

The Sunday Firsts will be in Lincoln and District League Premier action on Sunday, away at Woodhall Spa Sunday Firsts.

The contest will begin at 1.30pm.