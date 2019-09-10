Boston CC end season at foot of the table

Boston CC ended the season bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier following a 112-run defeat to Bourne.

The away side also secured third place in the table, the result seeing them leapfrog Sleaford.

Ben Keast (50), Jordan Temple (40) and Steven Crossley (40) helped Bourne reach 233-8 off their 50 overs.

Scott Elleray took three wickets with Paul Deans and Adeesha Thilanchana adding two each.

Boston were dismissed for 121 in an innings which saw Mahir Yousuff (35) and Elleray (32) top score.

In the South Lincolnshire and Border League Premier Division, Graves Park suffered a 156-run defeat at home to Long Sutton.

The away side were dismissed for 241 before the 10-man Park were all out for 85.

Boston Seconds were beaten by 136 runs at Sleaford Seconds.

C. Harbron scored 110 runs off 105 balls for the hosts as they posted 237-6, Boston dismissed for 101.

A frustrating Saturday for Boston CC was compounded by the Thirds losing by 160 runs at Moulton Harrox in the SLBL Division One.

The hosts reached 211-6, Liam Bent and Ian Morris both taking two wickets.

Only Morris (14 not out) reached double figures as 10-man Boston were back in the pavilion on 51.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton were beaten by 104 runs as they hosted Newborough in the SLBL Division Two on Saturday.

The away side reached 190-9 before dismissing the hosts for 86, John Paul Mellors scoring 33 and Waseem Ilyas reaching 30.

A day later Skegness Seconds were beaten by 47 runs as they hosted Freiston, Leake and Leverton Seconds in the SLBL Division Two.

The away side posted 225-6 with Abdul Moeed (58 not out) and John Paul Mellors (54) hitting half centuries and Connor Goodfellow adding support.

Danny Lymer and Peter Blackmore both took two wickets apiece for Skegness, who were dismissed for 178.

Thomas Adlington (39) and Blackmore (36) top scored for the hosts.

Moeed (5-20) and Zeeshan Hassan (4-22) were in devastating form for Freiston.

The Lincoln and District League’s Premier Division saw Boston Sunday beaten by 10 wickets at Fulbeck.

The Mayflower men were dismissed for 61 before Fulbeck reached their winning total with 11 overs played.

Darren Hunt and George Pocklington inspired Revesby Seconds to a seven-wicket success at Rustons on Sunday.

Hunt claimed five wickets for the loss of 13 runs in this Lincoln and District League Division Two contest, the hosts back in the pavilion on 99.

Pocklington top scored with 44 runs and was supported by Aahad Khalid (23 not out) as Revesby reached a winning 100-3 in the 30th over.

Fixtures

SATURDAY:

SLBL Premier Division: Skegness CC v Graves Park (12.30pm), Boston 2nds v Belton Park (12.30pm), Long Sutton v Freiston LL (12.30pm).

SLBL Division One: Baston v Boston 3rds (12.30pm)

SUNDAY:

Lincoln and District League Premier Division: Boston Sunday v Sleaford (1pm), Revesby v Fulbeck (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Division Three: Lindum 2nds v Revesby 2nds (1pm).

SLBL Division Two: Freiston LL 2nds v Spalding (12.30pm).