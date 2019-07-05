Boston CC look to shock title-chasing Grantham as they battle for survival

Boston CC Firsts travel to face last year’s Lincs ECB Premier runners-up Grantham on Saturday, desperate for points to help them edge closer to safety.

Grantham sit in fifth place but only 24 points from the top of the table, while Boston want to close the 26-point gap on third-bottom Scunthorpe Town.

“This is the tightest title race there has been in years in this league,” Boston skipper Tom Baxter said.

“There are six sides that will be thinking they can win the league this year and Grantham will definitely be one of those.

“We’re halfway through the season now and have only 57 points on the board. The gap is getting bigger from the teams ahead of us.

“In 10 games, we’ve got to look at winning at least three or four of them.”

The contest begins at noon.