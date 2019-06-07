Boston CC must raise standards to beat the drop - Baxter

Tom Baxter believes Boston CC must raise their standards if they are to move off the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier table.

The Mayflower men suffered a nine-wicket defeat at Woodhall Spa on Saturday as they continue to search for their first win of the campaign.

Mahir Yousuff

This weekend they face the daunting task of travelling to defending champions Bracebridge Heath (noon).

“We need to start winning some games, but also need to pick up some points when we lose too,” skipper Baxter said.

“We’ve lost to three of the top four from last year and lost to Scunthorpe last week when we had seven players missing.

“We travel to 2018 champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday, which will be another tough encounter for us.”

Boston currently trail Alford and District by five points, although the gap between the bottom two and the rest is 35 points.

“We have four games until the halfway stage and they are against Bracebridge, Alford, Lindum and Bourne,” he added.

“It goes without saying that the Alford game is huge. Confidence is low and a win looks so far away at the moment.

“We’ve got to raise our standards and focus on performing to our maximum. If we do that then the results will come.”

On Saturday, Boston will be hoping to welcome back Mahir Yousuff and Andrew Hewitt to the side.

On Wednesday, June 12, Boston travel to Woodhall Spa for the semi-final of the Albion Cup in an 18 over match.

Boston reached the final of the Albion Cup last year but ended as runners-up following defeat against Bracebridge Heath.

The semi-final will start at 6.30pm.