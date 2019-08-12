Boston CC off the bottom of the table

Boston CC moved off the foot of the Lincs ECB Premier table after recording their fourth win from five contests.

They entertained Scunthorpe Town at the Mayflower on Saturday, with captain Tom Baxter again missing.

Stand-in Jonny Cheer lost the toss and was put into bat, Boston getting off to a solid but steady start as openers Ben Troops and Will Tetther looked to set the foundations for a competitive total in very windy conditions.

They put on 32 for the first wicket before Tetther was bowled by Knapton.

Qadir followed soon after for 11 which brought the captain to the crease, looking to build on his 91 the previous week, knowing that with just 77 on the board off the opening 27 overs Boston needed to start to push the score along.

When Troops was caught on the mid-wicket boundary for an excellent 61, Adeesha Thilanchana joined Cheer in the middle and between them they added a quickfire 70 before Cheer was bowled for 44.

Thilanchana went on to make a swashbuckling 48 which included four sixes and three fours off 40 balls.

The Boston innings closed on 233-6 to gain maximum batting points.

“After the solid start and the confidence boosting innings from Ben, I was very happy with the way the lads applied themselves and 233 was a very respectable score considering the difficult conditions the game had been played in,” said Cheer.

In reply, after losing their captain Karanjit Bansal in the third over with a smart catch by Tim Bell off the bowling of Thilanchana for six, Scunthorpe decided attack was the best form of defence and, along with a couple of dropped catches, they started to put pressure on the Boston fielders until Cheer turned to the experience of Paul Deans.

He removed Ben Brumby in his first over and then Jamie Brumby to break a 66-run partnership with the score on 113-3.

With Scott Elleray coming on to bowl 12 overs, taking 4 for 44, and Deans finishing with 3 for 42 off 14 overs, the Scunthorpe innings closed on 197-9.

The 19 points earned moved Boston off the bottom of the table and up to eighth position, above Scunthorpe and Louth.

“It was an excellent all-round performance by the lads,” Cheer added.

“It wasn’t easy after the dropped catches but we stuck to it and got our just rewards, it makes cricket so much more enjoyable when you’re winning.”

Freiston, Leake and Leverton were left disappointed as heavy rain saw their South Lincs and Border League Premier Division match against Boston Seconds abandoned, with Freiston in a very strong position.

Waseem Illyas had made 55 to help Freiston to 168, and three wickets from Ollie Booth had reduced the visitors to 39-4 when the rain intervened.

After winning the toss, Boston took three early wickets. However, Ilyas and Usman Ahmed put on a superb 63 for the fourth wicket.

Ilyas took an attacking outlook, whilst Ahmed was more patient. Ilyas brought up his second fifty of the season, before being trapped LBW by Dan Fox.

Ahmed soon followed in identical fashion, but 36 from Abdul Moeed helped Freiston to a respectable total of 168.

Ben Troops picked up four wickets for the visitors, whilst Fox claimed three.

With the ball Freiston got off to the best possible start as Troops was caught by Zeeshan Hassan off the first ball.

An excellent catch behind the stumps from Zeeshan Saeed off the bowling of Taimur Mian accounted for overseas star Thilanchana.

Azeem Qadir and Peter Mitchell put on 30 for Boston, before Qadir was bowled by Booth.

Mitchell was also bowled by Booth for 26, just before the rain arrived.

Freiston remain in fifth in the SLBL Premier Division table, whilst Boston stay sixth.

Graves Park were beaten by eight wickets at Grantham Seconds.

Chris King top scored with 33 as the visitors were dismissed for 60, Grantham reaching 61-2 in the 16th over.

Ryan Lawson and Lewis Skinner both took wickets.

Boston Thirds left Pinchbeck with a 10-wicket victory in the SLBL Division One on Saturday.

Eli Coonan took six wickets and ian Morris four as the hosts were skittled for 23 in the 15th over.

Ben Newton (15) and Rowan Evans (7) led Boston to victory in four overs.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston Seconds were beaten away at second-place Newborough.

On a sluggish surface, Freiston’s innings never got going.

Usman Ahmed made 19 and JP Horton a quickfire 26 but Freiston struggled to build partnerships and were dismissed in the 31st over.

Freiston showed good spirit in the field and reduced their hosts to 28-4.

Both Ahmed and Stewart Kirtley picked up two wickets.

However, an unbeaten 54 run partnership between Olley (21*) and Parvathaneni (28*) saw Newborough to a comfortable victory.

Revesby sit fourth in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division table after recording an eight-wicket success at home to Bracebridge Heath.

Freddie Bowser took three wickets for the loss of nine runs with Jamie Lewis and darren Hunt adding twio victims apiece as the away side ended their innings on 97-9.

Revesby needed 22 overs to reach 101-2, Mark Twells (56 not out) and William allis (21 not out) doing most of the damage.

Fixtures:

SATURDAY:

Lincs ECB Premier: Woodhall Spa CC v Boston CC (noon).

SLBL Premier Division: Boston 2nds v Woodhall 2nds (1pm), Bourne 2nds v Freiston LL (1pm), Graves Park v Billingborough (1pm).

SLBL Division One: Boston 3rds v Timberland (1pm).

SUNDAY:

Lincoln and District League Premier Division: Scothern v Revesby (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League Division Three: Revesby 2nds v Heckington (1.30pm).