Boston CC Seconds get the better of Graves Park in derby contest

SLBL Premier Division

Boston CC 2nds 259-9, Graves Park 90 - Boston won by 169 runs.

Boston CC Seconds secured a 169-run victory over derby rivals Graves Park in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

The hosts - who featured a smattering of First XI players in their side due to their inactivity - ended their innings on 259-9.

Sam Holland’s 72 led the way, with support from Matthew Poole (61), Adeesha Thilanchana (24), Tom Poole (11) and Peter Mitchell (10).

John Morris accounted for four of the Boston wickets, with Ryan Lawson, Lewis Skinner, Jamie Lawson and Martin Hodgson adding one apiece.

Fior the Park men, James Luto’s 38 helped their score to 90 before they were dismissed after 35 overs.

Dan Fox also took four wickets with Ben Troops (three) and Damian Lawson (two) adding support and a run out ensuring Graves Park’s innings ended early.

On Saturday Boston Seconds travel to Spalding Firsts and Graves Park host Sleaford Seconds (both 1pm).

SLBL Division One

Spalding 2nds 228-8, Boston 3rds 103-8 - match abandoned.

Boston CC Thirds’s contest against Spalding Seconds was abandoned on Saturday.

Spalding has notched up 228 runs for the loss of eight from their 45 overs in a contest punctuated by rain.

Boston responded with 103-8 in the 34th over when the contest came to an end due to bad light.

Chris Dring’s 111 set the standard for Spalding.

This Saturday the Thirds are away at Heckington (1pm).

Lincoln and District League Premier

Boston Sunday 227-2, Fulbeck 142 - Boston won by 85 runs.

Ben Troops struck a century as and Boston CC’s Sunday XI secured victory over Fulbeck.

Azeem Qadir retired on 50 and Adeesha Thilanchana (40 not out) and Sam Holland (24) added to the 227-2 total.

In response, Fulbeck were dismissed for 142 in the 35th over.

Ben Troops (four), Dan Fox (two) and Tom Poole - one wicket and one run out - accounted for the nine-man opposition.

This Sunday the side travel to Bracebridge Heath (1.30pm).