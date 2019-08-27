Boston CC slip to bottom of table

Boston Cricket Club dropped to the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Mayflower men were beaten by six wickets at Bracebridge Heath on Saturday, which saw them slip into the bottom two.

The points picked up by Louth and Scunthorpe Town on Monday, while Boston were without a fixture, now leaves Tom Baxter’s side rooted to the bottom.

Ben Troops (19) and Baxter (18 not out) top scored as Boston reached 101 before being dismissed at last year’s champions.

The hosts then reached 103 for the loss of four wickets - taken by Paul Deans (two), Adeesha Thilanchana and Scott Elleray - in the 28th over.

In the South Lincs and Border League Division One, nine-man Graves Park beat Boston Seconds by nine runs in a low-scoring game.

Chris King (10) was the only Park player to reach double figures as they were dismissed for 54.

However, they returned the favour to send Boston back into the pavilion with just 45 runs on the board.

Tom Poole (17) top scored for Boston.

Boston’s Damian Lawson claimed six wickets for the loss of 27 runs while Jack Ashton (5-19) and Martin Hodgson (4-12) were the pick of the park men’s bowlers.

A man-of-the-match performance from Ashok Kumar saw Freiston to an exciting victory over Sleaford Seconds.

Kumar took three wickets with his left arm spin before striking an unbeaten 36 to take Freiston to victory in the final over.

Sleaford made a good start after winning the toss and batting.

Opening pair Godby and Wing added 84 for the first wicket.

Freiston weren’t at their best with the ball or in the field and this gave Godby ample opportunity to score a quick 50.

Kumar had Wing trapped LBW for 11, before having Glendining caught at mid-wicket for four.

However, with Godby remaining at the crease Sleaford were in control.

Kumar picked up his third wicket as Roberts was caught for 19.

Godby brought up an excellent century, and found good support from Hutson as Sleaford tried to accelerate.

Taimur Mian was excellent for Freiston at the death and deservedly dismissed Hutson for 32.

Godby was unbeaten on 106 as Sleaford closed their innings on 190.

Freiston’s innings began in spectacular style with Zeeshan Saeed striking the first ball for six.

Saeed made 30, and Richard Paul 15 as they added 51 for the first wicket.

Saeed was well caught on the boundary off the bowling of Goddard and Paul was caught down the legside, with the score on 55.

Waseem Ilyas and Sunil Panjwani (nine) were watchful in the face of some disciplined bowling from Sleaford.

A double strike by Wing left Freiston at 84-4 in the 26th over.

Abdul Moeed joined Ilyas at the crease and the pair began to score with more ease.

However, when Moeed was caught behind for 13 off the bowling of Lorimer, it looked to be a turning point in the match.

It was at this point that Kumar joined Ilyas at the crease and began to build a partnership.

Freiston kept the required run rate at around five an over with some sensible batting.

Ilyas brought up his third 50 of the season with an excellent straight drive, but tried to repeat the shot the next ball and was stumped.

Kumar ensured Freiston kept up the asking rate, hitting key boundaries in unusual places.

Kumar took a vital 12 off the 42nd over, and despite Taimur Mian being caught for nine, Freiston needed six off the last two overs.

Kumar and Tommy Atkinson kept their cool and Kumar (36 not ut) struck the first ball of the final over through mid wicket to secure an excellent victory for Freiston.

Boston Thirds were beaten by 117 runs at Claypole in the SLBL Division One.

Anthony Richardson (100) and Will Harris (67) helped the hosts to 263-7, Ian Morris taking three wickets and Ryan Ayres two.

Boston were dismissed for 146, although Guy Elsam reached 42 runs before being run out.

Revesby lost by five wickets in their Lincoln and District League Premier Division contest on Sunday.

Jamie Lewis’ 41 helped the away side end their innings on 132-9.

But hosts Lindum reached 133-5 in the 22nd over, despite Lewis taking two wickets.