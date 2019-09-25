Boston Community Runners brave the 24-hour Equinox challenge

Boston Community Runners competed at the 24-hour Equinox at Belvoir.

Solo runners and teams tackle a 10k hilly route as many times as they can between midday on Saturday and midday on Sunday.

Runners at West Pinchbeck. dIvS5H6fWHGSNaMWbD-c

Steve Langford topped the BCR chart, covering 130k in 24:46.47, one lap more than Tanya Knight (120k in 24:38.07) and Kerry McCrainor (120k 24:46.50).

Sarah-Jane Eggleton (80k 23:13.02), Kimberley Pittam (70k in 23:05.07), Sarah Clarke (60k 23:05.07), Fran Mills (20k in 7:43.31), running through injury, also competed.

John Burton covered 50k on the Saturday afternoon before taking part in the Butterfly Hospice Trust Big Bike Ride from Lincoln To Boston on the Sunday, along with Dan Clarke, Simon Pickwell and Gary Beck-Sykes, covering another 55k.

Neil Goodwin took part in the Wolds 10-Miler, a hilly and tough challenge.

Linda at her triathlon challenge. SxtLB3TBjyMYeDtk-HJL

Neil had a very good run and finished in a great time of 1:41.46.

Linda Rands took part in the Outlaw X Triathlon, covering the 70.3 miles in a great time of 7:04.14 in wet conditions.

The Rutland Half Marathon saw Karen Hindle finish in 1:57.03, third in her category.

At the West Pinchbeck 10k, BCR were represented by Rob Cross (39.20 PB), Andy Butler (47.21), Michael Corney (49.01), Nicholas Turner (49.37 PB), Adrian Carder (50.27), Mark Norton (51.02), Steve Hubbard (57.55), Trevor Byng (1:00.41), Dawn Cobb (1:02.07 PB), Clare Teesdale (1:02.57), Jackie Hallett (1:04.03), Janet Edwards (1:07.44 PB), Mary Turner (1:07.52), Debbie Petley, Sarah Burton (both 1:09.59), Samantha Cross (1:15.29), Rachel Cridland (1:15.41 PB), Carmen Clark (1:20.38) and Andrea Limb (1:20.38 PB).

Runners at West Pinchbeck. uEnsJm-gRfRgeU_SIMli