Boston Community Runners tackle Three Rivers Challenge

At the Three Rivers Challenge.

Fifteen members ran the almost 15-mile route that follows the riverbanks of the Slea, Skirth and Witham and took the runners through North Kyme, Billinghay, Tattershall Bridge and Chapel Hill before heading back towards South Kyme.

The event is put on to raise funds for the village by the villagers and is open to both runners and walkers.

With most using it as a long training run it was Dan Clark and Steven Roberts who were the first club club members back.

Martin Tebbs had another solid distance run.

Group running saw John Burton, Tanya Knight, Simon Pickwell, Megan Jones and Simon Mason all running together, finishing just ahead of Micheal Corney, Katie Cooper and Karen Hindle.

Next runners into view were Neil Goodwin, Jayne Wallis, Tony Tomlin and Clare Teesdale.

The event is growing steadily each year and saw around 100 take part.

The village put on a lovely array of soup and cakes with hot drinks for all the runners and walkers to greet them at the finish and it is hoped the village funds were swelled by over £700 after the event.

Boston Community Runners hold training nights and social runs.