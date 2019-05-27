Boston golfers claim prizemoney at D+D Real Czech Challenge

Golfer Jordan Wrisdale finished in 55th spot as the Challenge Tour moved on to the D+D Real Czech Challenge this week.

Competing at the Kaskada Golf Resort, Brno, he claimed 720 Euros in prizemoney.

Wrisdale, who is attatched to Boston Golf Club, started well with opening rounds of 70 and 68 on the par-71 course on Thursday and Friday.

But after making the cut he shot rounds of 73 and 74 over the weekend to finish +1 overall.

Fellow Bostonian Dave Coupland (Woodhall Spa GC) finished tied for 64th on +6 following rounds of 71, 70, 76 and 73.

That was enough to pocket 510 Euros.

Rounds of 78 and 72 saw Billy Spooner (Boston GC) miss the cut.

Ross McGowan won the 32,000 Euros top prize, finishing on -18.

The tour will return for the Swiss Challenge at Golf Sempach, Lucerne, on June 6-9.