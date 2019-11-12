Boston IBC bowls teams progress in national competitions

Bowls

In the Yetton Trophy Boston’s ladies disappointingly went out 88-63 to Gedling.

A new look Denny Cup team had a bye in the first round and defeated a disappointing Bassetlaw side in the second round very comfortably 111-56.

Next up for the team are Nottingham on Saturday (10am).

The Over 60s Double Rink, matched against county rivals Scunthorpe, triumphed 35-30.

They meet Gedling on November 26.

There were some good results from the underdogs in the Orchard Health Group Division One.

Parthians held IBC to a tied game, Richard White triumphing 21-16 for IBC and Phyl Bourne, Keith Nix and Phil Markham replying 23-18.

Holland Fen fell well short of matching Boston Park as June Bates, Ray Risborough and Tony Hill won 21-18 and Ron Thacker, Chips Davey and Alan Batchelor triumphed 18-13.

A40’s Jake Hewinson, Lewis Skinner and Jean Cammack missed out 17-12 to Invaders’ Rod West, Scott Whyers claiming the rest of the points.

Red 5 did well against Punchbowlers with Ian Smith coming from behind to triumph 18-13 and Bob Lody successful 30-18.

Leaders Eastenders played Jolly Farmers and won all the points, Matt Whyers with a 24-10 scorecard and Paul Flatters edging it 19-15.

Enders’ nearest rivals Carlton Road kept up the pressure and also won all the points with a success of 51-18 against Breakaways.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Royal Mail widened the margin at the top over Poachers by one point when they beat Golfers.

Steve Todd won 18-13 and Geoff Taylor 17-13.

Poachers faced Dynamics with Mick Dodes dropping a last end count of three against Melv Pack to tie 18-18.

Brian Sansam picked up the rest of the points for Poachers with a win of 20-12.

Strollers versus Autos saw the former successful on both rinks, Alan Everitt winning 23-9 and Kath Beck, Katherine Rockall and Tony Beck 17-16.

Burtons shared the rink points with the Patriarchs, but it was the Patriarchs who won the aggregate points thanks to Pam Rate, Shamus Rooney and Mick Rate, who won 24-18.

Cosmos faced a tough game against Nomads.

Rod Dunn, Trish Dunn and Bob Thompson won 17-9 while Jean Thompson skipped her rink to a success of 17-13.

The Pilgrims are now 12 points ahead of their nearest rivals Vikings in the Cammacks Division Three.

Matched against Phantoms they secured all the points with an overall success of 60-14.

Vikings met Vectors, Nick Whitmore winning 19-11 and Vikings’ Alan Smith replying 23-10 for the extra points.

The game between Amatuers and Shipmates was close with Amateurs’ Mick Greet winning 18-15 and Ted Vere replying 19-16 in a tied game.