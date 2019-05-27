Boston remain bottom of the table

Lincs ECB Premier

Scunthorpe Town 276-8, Boston 1sts 195 - Scunthorpe won by 81 runs.

Boston CC Firsts remain rooted to the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier table following an 81-run defeat at Scunthorpe Town.

The under-strength Mayflower men, who have seen two fixtures fall foul of the weather, watched their hosts finish their 50 overs on 276-8, Matthew Cliffe (76) and Scott Nicolson (66) the pick of the batsmen.

Dan Fox, Adeesha Thilanchana and Sam Holland took two wickets apiece while Paul Deans took another and Holland added a run out.

With the bat Boston couldn’t match the run rate but remained stubborn at the crease, fighting on until being dismissed in the 43rd over.

Sri Lankan Thilanchana top scored with a fine 89 while support came from Jon Cheer (45) and Holland (29).

Daniel Cliffe claimed seven Boston wickets.

On Saturday the Firsts host Woodhall Spa (noon).

SLBL Division One

Boston 3rds 128, Pinchbeck 129-8 - Pinchbeck won by one wicket.

Ten-man Pinchbeck claimed a one-wicket win at the Mayflower on Saturday.

William Lakin’s 36 runs helped Boston Thirds to 128 before the side was dismissed.

In response, Pinchbeck scored their required runs with a man to spare.

Tim Bell (3-30), Liam Bent (3-36) and Ian Morris (2-22) took Pinchbeck wickets.

The Thirds travel to Stamford on Saturday (1pm) while the following day the Sunday side return to action at Scothern (1.30pm).