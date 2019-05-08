Boston Rugby Club celebrate their season with Scotland international Jim Hamilton

Boston Rugby Club held their end-of-season presentation night at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Former Scotland international and Saracens, Leicester and Glioucester player Jim Hamilton was the guest speaker.

Michael Baldwin.

This year’s senior winners were...

Men: Players’s Player - Jaron Cowern; Player of the Year - Michael Baldwin; Forward of the Year - Alex Hough; Back of the Year - Jaron Cowern; Young Player of the Year - Charles Hughes ; Most Improved - George Sharp; Clubman of the Year - Paul Beard; Most Valuble Player - Callum Woods; Development Player of the Year- Colin Smith; Development Most Improved - Bruno Hall.

Ladies: Player of the Year - Lycia Elston; Players’s Player - Lucy Buckberry; Most Improved - Jo Prendergast.

Jaron Cowern.