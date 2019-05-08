Boston Rugby Club celebrate their season with Scotland international Jim Hamilton

Boston Rugby Club held their end-of-season presentation night at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.
Former Scotland international and Saracens, Leicester and Glioucester player Jim Hamilton was the guest speaker.
This year’s senior winners were...
Men: Players’s Player - Jaron Cowern; Player of the Year - Michael Baldwin; Forward of the Year - Alex Hough; Back of the Year - Jaron Cowern; Young Player of the Year - Charles Hughes ; Most Improved - George Sharp; Clubman of the Year - Paul Beard; Most Valuble Player - Callum Woods; Development Player of the Year- Colin Smith; Development Most Improved - Bruno Hall.
Ladies: Player of the Year - Lycia Elston; Players’s Player - Lucy Buckberry; Most Improved - Jo Prendergast.