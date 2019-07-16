Boston’s 27-year-old swim record broken

Longstanding records were broken as Boston Amateur Swimming Club held their championships.

Samantha Macijauskaite broke two records which had been set by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Melanie Marshall, while Kieva Clegg swam faster than Rachel Vines’ 50m freestyle time, which hadn’t been bettered for 27 years.

Samantha reduced the record of the 13 and under 50m freestyle to 29.81 and 100m freestyle to 1.03.00, also breaking the 50m butterfly record (32.37).

Kieva, who swims in the 14 and over age group and holds many records already, swam the 50m freestyle in 28.90, adding the 50m butterfly record to her tally (31.21) while winning all of her events.

In the 12 years, Amelia Ridge broke three freestyle records over 100m (1.05.32), 200m (2.21.82) and 1,500m (19.14.44).

Elizabeth Burt broke the 13 years 1,500m freestyle record (18.55.11) while Rico Bringeman broke eight records in the 14 years age group.

He now holds the club’s fastest times over 50m freestyle (30.12), 400m freestyle (4.17.11), 800m freestyle (8.52.84), 1,500m freestyle (16.52.06), 200m butterfly (2.18.66), 100m individual medley (1.07.31), 200m individual medley (2.20.97) and the 400m individual medley (4.50.65).

Oscar Goldsmith, swimming the 10 years age group, broke total of eight records in the 50m freestyle (32.92), 800m freestyle (10.30.87), 50m breaststroke (44.23), 50m butterfly (36.01), 100m butterfly (1.17.00), 200m butterfly (2.45.16), 200m individual medley (2.49.15) and 400, individual medley (5.54.34).

Alfie Bisby broke two records in the 11 years, the 50m freestyle (30.12), 200m individual medley (2.41.41).

In the eight years age group, Taylor Atkins won the 100m individual medley and Francesco Monaco won all three breaststroke events.

For the girls, Megan Davies won four freestyle events, all the backstrokes and 100m, 200m breaststroke and 100m individual medley.

Erin Norton won the 50m butterfly and breaststroke.

The nine years category saw Benjamin Morris win 10 events, Reuben Owen won the 50m, 400m, 1,500m freestyle events, Jacob Turner the 50m breaststroke and Ali Ashraf the 100m breaststroke.

Lexi Hamilton won 12 events, Hannah Morsy won the 50m and 200m freestyle plus the 100m backstoke.

In the 10 years age group, Oscar Goldsmith won every event apart from the 50m backstroke, which Bradley Holland won.

Emilia Thornley-Payne won 15 events and was only beaten by Isobel Manning in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

In the 11-13 years age group, Thomas Bruce won every event apart from the 100m breaststroke, won by Alfie Bisby.

Tegan Harrison won three events in both the backstroke and breaststroke.

Samantha Macijauskaite won the the three butterfly events and won the 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m freestyle events but was pipped in the 1,500m freestyle by Elizabeth Burt, who took gold.

Rico Bringeman won 14 events in the 14 years section, but was beaten in the sprint events by Edvard Millers, who won the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly while Joseph Vickers won the 200m backstroke.

Kieva Clegg won all 18 events in the 14 years girls’ section.