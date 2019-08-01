Boston tennis aces out on county duty

The Men’s and Ladies’ county teams competing in the LTA’s week-long County Cup Doubles event faced grueling temperatures.

Players from Boston Tennis Club - including Will Mason, Dominic Beesley, Henry Beesley, Victoria Beardsley and Lucy Hull - joined players from other clubs in the county to form the Lincolnshire teams.

Lincolnshire Men played at Nottingham in Group Three and, after losses on the first two days to Northamptonshire and North of Scotland, they pulled things around to beat opponents Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

On the final day they met Yorkshire, against whom a win would have given them promotion.

However, a 3-6 loss was the result and Lincolnshire finished fourth.

The Ladies had a difficult time at Havant in Group Four, losing out to Avon, Gloucestershire, Cambridgeshire and Berkshire in close matches.

However, there was a valiant win on the last day against South Wales.

Will Cheer has been making good use of his summer holidays with some good results at the Cambridge Open Tournament.

He won three events including the 14 and unders, the 16 and unders and the 14 doubles with Seth Briggs-Williams.

In the Lindum Dunlop Lincolnshire Doubles, Boston Ladies Seconds had a close win against Woodhall Spa.

It was 3-3 after the first two rounds for the team of Rachel Gedney, Isabel Wookey, Paula Smith, Sharron Thorogood, Rachel Atkinson and Sue Burnett, but the team went on to win the tie-break shootout.