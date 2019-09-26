Boston Tennis Club teams begin county winter league action

Boston Tennis Club youngsters have been involved in Lincolnshire Winter Mini Tennis League action.

The Green teams played Horncastle, Grantham and Woodhall, with Billy Smith and Emily Pye beating Horncastle but losing to Grantham.

Matilda Buck and Alice Servonat lost to Horncastle but defeated Woodhall.

At Orange level, Alayna Buswell and George Skipworth missed out against Horncastle.

In Division Two of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston Men’s Thirds - Anthony Hulley, Larry Churchward, Ryan Frankish, Tom Piggins, Andy Clamp and Michal Chmielik - lost 2-4 to Louth.

In Division Three B, Boston Men’s Fifths - Richard Cozens, Tom Piggins, Larry Churchward, Steve Holmes, James Gedney and Will Pettitt - had a 4-2 win over Woodhall.

The Ladies’ Seconds had a tough Division Two match with Grantham Firsts, Grantham too strong for Jenny McGarel, Emma Mastin, Rachel Atkinson, Isabel Wookey, Paula Smith and Mary Smura.

The new LTA National Winter League - which sees clubs each field two players - got underway with Boton’s 12 and unders Ben Rudkin and Paul Young beating Eastgate.