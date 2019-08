Some extremely wet ladies returned to the clubhouse after playing in Boston Golf Club’s Bothamley Bowl stableford competition.

Despite the heavy rainfall 20 players braved the elements, with the winner Jean Markham returning a score of 35 points to take home the trophy.

In second place was Pam Hyde with 33 points, winning on countback from Lynn Worthington, who took third place.

The photo shows Jean Markham with Lady Captain Pam Clare presenting the trophy.