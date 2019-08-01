Bowlers target titles at Bowls England Championships

Boston competitiors will be gunning for glory at the Bowls England Championships at Royal Leamington Spa, beginning on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Ladies will play Surrey in the semi-final of the Johns Trophy.

Jonathan West (BBC Bowls Club) booked his place at the championships in the 2 wood singles when he won 17-16 (extra end).

In the 4 wood final he came from 6-19 down to win 21-19, a superb recovery.

Playing with his father Rod, he was also successful 26-5 in the final to book his spot at Leamington.

Also through to Leamington is Adam Hodgson (Burton House) who won through in the under 25 singles.

At the EBF finals at Skegness Jonathan won 21-15 against Mick Thompson (Moorland Railway Lincoln) in the 2 wood event.

In the 4 wood singles he defeated Richard Vinter (Burton House) 21-9.

The Gratton Pairs was won by Richard White and Mick Asplen (Burton House ) 19-14 against Neil Rodger and Brian Sweet (Woodhall).

In the final of the team event, the Adams Trophy, Lincolnshire will play Nottinghamshire, who were clear winners of the northern section.

Lincolnshire (Burton House) beat North Essex 20-2, Norfolk 18-4, Northants 18-4, Suffolk 19-3 and Huntingdon 18-4, finishing with a 13-point advantage over runners-up Suffolk.